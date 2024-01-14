Adrian Rawcliffe Sells 11,945 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $10,033.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $818.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.11. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.04.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adaptimmune Therapeutics
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.