Adrian Rawcliffe Sells 11,945 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $10,033.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $818.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.11. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.04.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,816,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,738,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,418 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,169,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 724.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,506,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

