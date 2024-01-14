Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Down 43.6% in December

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the December 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Joseph M. Wong purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,067.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Joseph M. Wong bought 55,000 shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,067.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joseph M. Wong purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 226,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,744.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.2% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Keating Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADES opened at $2.68 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $88.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

