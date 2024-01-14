Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the December 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Advanced Health Intelligence Trading Down 2.3 %

AHI opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Advanced Health Intelligence has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52.

Get Advanced Health Intelligence alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Health Intelligence

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Health Intelligence in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Health Intelligence

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It offers biometric health assessments, a multi-step process that employs facial scanning, heart rate measurements, body composition analysis, and cardiovascular fitness tests that evaluates an individual's health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Health Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Health Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.