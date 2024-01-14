Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Short Interest Update

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 139.2% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Advent Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADNWW opened at $0.03 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.
Advent Technologies Company Profile
