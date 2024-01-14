Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Short Interest Update

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 139.2% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Advent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADNWW opened at $0.03 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Advent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.