Advisor Partners II LLC Buys Shares of 34,023 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,122,000 after buying an additional 4,111,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 75.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,459,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,876 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

GPK stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Stories

