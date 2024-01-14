Advisor Partners II LLC Has $859,000 Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Advisor Partners II LLC lessened its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,292.47, for a total value of $9,438,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,647,361.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE NVR opened at $7,208.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6,573.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6,260.61. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,873.14 and a 12 month high of $7,267.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $118.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

