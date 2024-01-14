Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at TD Securities

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.25 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered Aecon Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.94.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at C$13.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.45. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$8.42 and a one year high of C$14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of C$851.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.10). Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 0.8175837 EPS for the current year.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$121,282.39. In other news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$121,282.39. Also, Director John Michael Beck bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,100.00. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

