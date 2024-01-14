AerCap (NYSE:AER) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.43.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.12. AerCap has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $75.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AerCap will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AerCap by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,459 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AerCap by 123.7% in the third quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,872,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $70,546,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AerCap by 112.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,547 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

