AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 129.5% from the December 15th total of 740,900 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWIN. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AERWINS Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in AERWINS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in AERWINS Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AERWINS Technologies Price Performance
AERWINS Technologies stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. AERWINS Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $18.00.
AERWINS Technologies Company Profile
AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
Featured Stories
