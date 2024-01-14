Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$75.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFN shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

TSE:AFN opened at C$52.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -73.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$44.52 and a 52-week high of C$63.40.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.46 by C$0.16. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of C$410.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$426.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 5.7468927 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

