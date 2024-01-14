Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEM. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$70.48 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$59.36 and a 1 year high of C$82.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 40.23%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.20, for a total transaction of C$371,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.20, for a total transaction of C$371,000.00. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total value of C$135,720.00. Insiders have sold 15,125 shares of company stock worth $1,093,633 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.543 dividend. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

