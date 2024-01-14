Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Update

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the December 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 96.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,691 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $3.94 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $5.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

