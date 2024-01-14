Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AFJKU)

Aimei Health Technology’s (NASDAQ:AFJKU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 15th. Aimei Health Technology had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 4th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Aimei Health Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFJKU opened at $10.27 on Friday. Aimei Health Technology has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $10.27.

