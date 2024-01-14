Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AC has been the subject of several other reports. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$29.63.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$18.57 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$16.04 and a 52 week high of C$26.04. The firm has a market cap of C$6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,613.09.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.98 by C$1.43. The company had revenue of C$6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post 3.191453 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Jon Turner bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.79 per share, with a total value of C$40,027.50. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

