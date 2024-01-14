Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Performance

Shares of AIRT opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10. Air T has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $28.62.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T

Air T Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Air T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

