Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of AIRT opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10. Air T has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $28.62.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
