Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives $23.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $523.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Transport Services Group

In other Air Transport Services Group news, President Michael L. Berger purchased 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $34,844.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,891.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Featured Articles

