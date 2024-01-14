Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Up 12.3% in December

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,370,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 6,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of -0.42.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKRO shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $129,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $129,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $33,797.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,912.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,321. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

