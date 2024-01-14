Alaleh Nouri Sells 16,000 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $719,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,374.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, December 14th, Alaleh Nouri sold 3,204 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $137,611.80.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Alaleh Nouri sold 6,096 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $243,596.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.39. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.02.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 24.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 35.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 31,834 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 39.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 38.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRCT shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

