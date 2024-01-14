Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$16.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$12.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.45.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

TSE AGI opened at C$17.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.97. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$13.35 and a 12-month high of C$20.20.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$343.72 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.7698483 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 18.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamos Gold

In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.12, for a total value of C$1,811,500.00. In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.12, for a total value of C$1,811,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Kyle Parsons sold 21,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total transaction of C$402,508.76. Insiders have sold 264,768 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,016 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

