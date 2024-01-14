Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,068,000 after buying an additional 257,583 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,029,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,991,000 after buying an additional 40,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,861,000 after buying an additional 660,917 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,245,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,752,000 after buying an additional 491,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,105,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,323,000 after buying an additional 91,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $35.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Melius cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

