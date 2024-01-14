Alaska Air Group, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.48 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Alaska Air Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.53. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Melius downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of ALK stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 279.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 456.1% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

