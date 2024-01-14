Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ALDX opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.47. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 306,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $533,308.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,593,586 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,839.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 228.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,230,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after buying an additional 2,245,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,655.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,041,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,521,000 after buying an additional 2,868,585 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 45.9% during the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,301,000 after buying an additional 948,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after buying an additional 147,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 739,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

