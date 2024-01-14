Alley Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 617,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,006,000 after purchasing an additional 112,133 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,365,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE PG opened at $150.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $354.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
