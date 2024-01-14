Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 143,753 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,433,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,753 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.34% of Janus International Group worth $36,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

JBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

In related news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $1,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 515,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,056,400. 42.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JBI opened at $13.85 on Friday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.58 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

