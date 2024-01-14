Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 49,195 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,195 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.21% of VeriSign worth $43,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $26,052.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,824.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at $116,907,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,178 shares of company stock worth $8,660,729. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.2 %

VRSN opened at $204.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.93. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.44 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.