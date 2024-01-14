Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 5,075 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $38,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $84.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.65. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $85.03.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

