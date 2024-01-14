Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,247 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $43,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT opened at $151.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.09 and a 52-week high of $165.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

