Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,501 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $38,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.01 and a 52-week high of $89.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average of $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.