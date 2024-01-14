Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 104.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,628 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Verisk Analytics worth $36,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $236.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.90. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.74 and a 1 year high of $249.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

