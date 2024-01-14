Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,064 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.50% of Burlington Stores worth $43,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,683,000 after acquiring an additional 940,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $115,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $106,648,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,220,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,394,000.

BURL opened at $191.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $239.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.11.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

