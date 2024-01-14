Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 52,520 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,520 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.43% of Regal Rexnord worth $40,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRX opened at $138.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.54. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $166.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -777.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on RRX. TheStreet lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Theodore D. Crandall acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

