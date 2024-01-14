Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,956 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $37,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter worth about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $475.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $508.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $471.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

