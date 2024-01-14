Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,224,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,635 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.31% of Liberty Energy worth $41,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after buying an additional 5,213,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,571,000 after buying an additional 3,621,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after buying an additional 2,831,183 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,326,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after buying an additional 2,417,129 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Atb Cap Markets raised Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

LBRT opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Energy news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,201,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,621,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,201,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,621,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $324,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,940,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,993,193.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,967 shares of company stock worth $2,632,779. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Further Reading

