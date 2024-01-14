Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,812 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.26% of PulteGroup worth $41,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in PulteGroup by 98.1% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHM. Citigroup lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.18.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $104.91 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.27 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.84.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.50%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

