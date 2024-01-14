Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,937,058 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,456,262 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Banco Bradesco worth $36,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBD. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.20 price target on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $3.26 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

