Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,287 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.51% of LivaNova worth $43,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 15.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 503,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,605,000 after purchasing an additional 67,433 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 5.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 622,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 30,636 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 560.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 20.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

LivaNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $51.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,024.00 and a beta of 0.85. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $59.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. LivaNova had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.