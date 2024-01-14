Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597,105 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.76% of Foot Locker worth $45,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,499 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $259,998,000 after buying an additional 200,799 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 7,437.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $145,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $94,496,000 after acquiring an additional 451,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,053,551 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $82,782,000 after acquiring an additional 55,223 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,971,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $80,552,000 after acquiring an additional 203,619 shares during the period.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.05.

Foot Locker Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of FL opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.