Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $36,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 9.6% during the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Stryker by 19.0% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 44.2% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Stryker by 11.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,596,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in Stryker by 16.5% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 1,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $312.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $248.80 and a 12 month high of $317.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.