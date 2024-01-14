Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,209,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,359 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Steven Madden worth $38,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.16. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $44.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $552.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.98 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Steven Madden’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Steven Madden

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.