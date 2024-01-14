Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $35.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,837 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.67% of Timken worth $35,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Timken during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Timken by 96.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timken alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Timken

Timken Stock Performance

TKR stock opened at $78.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Timken’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.