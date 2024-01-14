Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $37.65 Million Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,295,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,450 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.57% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $37,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,393,000 after buying an additional 13,211,331 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,634,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,673,000 after buying an additional 3,844,615 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,987,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,488,000 after buying an additional 3,493,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,792,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,016,000 after buying an additional 2,625,780 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.55.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies



ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.



