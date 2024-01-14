Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $42.82 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90,743 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.18% of Align Technology worth $42,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Align Technology by 140.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.60.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $271.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.29.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

