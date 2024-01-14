Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $42.97 Million Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 188,410 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $42,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,974,763.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRPT. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.45.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $116.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day moving average is $104.68.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.94) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.62 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

