Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $44.52 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 70,884 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.33% of Deckers Outdoor worth $44,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.4 %

DECK opened at $706.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $669.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $580.77. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $395.90 and a twelve month high of $723.42.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.