Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $45.71 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,703 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.30% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $45,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS stock opened at $281.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $208.04 and a 52-week high of $295.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

