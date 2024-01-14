Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,631,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.26% of ON worth $45,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $795,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in ON by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 141,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 86,737 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in ON by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ON by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 34,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in ON by 646.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ONON shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Shares of ONON opened at $28.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.07.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.31 million. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

