Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,042 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.43% of United Therapeutics worth $45,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.97, for a total transaction of $1,367,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,474.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,125 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $219.05 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $266.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.88.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

