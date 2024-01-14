Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,359 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,621 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.13% of Electronic Arts worth $43,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 50.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $19,073,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $28,342,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 836,841 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $100,756,000 after purchasing an additional 99,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.83.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $316,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,161.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $316,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,161.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $99,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,741.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,159 shares of company stock worth $4,250,519. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.1 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.64. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $143.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile



Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

