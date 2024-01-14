Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.90% of Gibraltar Industries worth $39,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,798,000 after purchasing an additional 57,633 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,980,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,863,000 after buying an additional 55,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,668,000 after buying an additional 20,341 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,479,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after buying an additional 141,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

ROCK opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.04. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.98 and a twelve month high of $81.15.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $390.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.31 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 14.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

