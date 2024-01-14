Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,074,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 3.05% of New Mountain Finance worth $39,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $94.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. Analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 113.28%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

